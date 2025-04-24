Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $828,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $178.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $935,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,852,680.84. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

