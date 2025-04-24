Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $904.12 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.12% of ESAB worth $904,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ESAB by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 276,565 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of ESAB opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

