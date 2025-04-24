Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.18. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

