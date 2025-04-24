Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,496,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,606,000 after buying an additional 1,042,505 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.96.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

FANG opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

