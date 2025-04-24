Royal Bank of Canada Raises Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $65.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $185.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 50.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 38.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 657.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

