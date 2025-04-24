ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 17% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shot up 17% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.80 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.45). 13,734,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 4,035,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.85 ($0.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.57. The stock has a market cap of £197.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.03.
ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
