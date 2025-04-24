United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCB

United Community Banks Price Performance

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.