Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.30 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.05), with a volume of 3792183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($1.05).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The company has a market cap of £973.05 million, a P/E ratio of -45.93, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.28.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

