Inspired’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Inspired Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 68.25 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £108.96 million, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 0.53. Inspired has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.20.

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.98 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Inspired had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired will post 6.0784314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Cuts Dividend

Inspired Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. Inspired’s payout ratio is 274.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.