Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 440 ($5.84) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

LON BOWL opened at GBX 282 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235.44 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.71). The company has a market cap of £487.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £78,391 ($104,035.83). Also, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($102,720.64). Insiders have acquired a total of 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,600 in the last 90 days. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

