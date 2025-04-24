Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.