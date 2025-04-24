Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.
PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
