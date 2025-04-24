ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.42, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.