GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,426,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,133,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,159,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

