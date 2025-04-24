6,127 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 51,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $934.05 million, a PE ratio of 258.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

