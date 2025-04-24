Commerce Bank Sells 170 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.70.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

