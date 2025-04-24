VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $199.21 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.01.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

