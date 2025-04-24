Commerce Bank Buys 2,414 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

