Commerce Bank Sells 274 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $4,552,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

