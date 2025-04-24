Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UFP Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

