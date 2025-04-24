Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJUN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

