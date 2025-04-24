Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $107.78 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

