Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

FAAR opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

