CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $50.18 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

