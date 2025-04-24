Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 233324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

SMNEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Energy AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

