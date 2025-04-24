Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.63 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 835495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40 ($1.77).
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($13,081.15). Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
