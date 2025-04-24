Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.63 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 835495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.40 ($1.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTO

Mitie Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.06.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($13,081.15). Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.