Robert W. Baird Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $525.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.87.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $431.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $360.05 and a 52 week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.36%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $659,535 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 316,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

