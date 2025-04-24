Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIPR. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

