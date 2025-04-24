FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

FE opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,843,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,270,000 after purchasing an additional 508,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329,049 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,318,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

