Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.81.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $487.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $367.39 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.