CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.24.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $333.58 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.91.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.