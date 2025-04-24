Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 4492118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,731 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $11,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

