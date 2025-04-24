abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 5111809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after acquiring an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 506,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,144 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

