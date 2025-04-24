CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $5.14 Million Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.05% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SBS opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

