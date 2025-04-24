CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 4,269 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 129.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,148 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

