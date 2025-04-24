CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 262,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,604,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INSP opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

