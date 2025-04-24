CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 7,789 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.