CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,731 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Globe Life by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $122.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

