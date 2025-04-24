Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

