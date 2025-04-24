CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,313 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $228.56 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

