CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.14% of Brady worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brady by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Brady stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.