CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 325 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 83,882 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $232,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. This represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

