Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

