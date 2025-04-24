CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,455 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAC opened at $200.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $146.62 and a 52 week high of $205.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.21. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

