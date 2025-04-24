47,800 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.22%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

