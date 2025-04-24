CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 366 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

AAON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

