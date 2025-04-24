CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,450. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,604. This represents a 31.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SKX opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

