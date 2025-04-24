Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 4,800 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XPOF shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

