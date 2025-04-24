The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $124.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,251,714 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

