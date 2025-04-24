Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 10,500.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Harrow were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harrow by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 194,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Harrow by 1,806.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harrow by 301.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Harrow by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HROW. B. Riley reduced their price target on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of HROW opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $849.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.46. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

