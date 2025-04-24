Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $667.19 million, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,075.44. This represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

